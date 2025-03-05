Sam Darnold domino is key to how QB landscape will unfold

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 5: Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 5, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

With the official start of NFL free agency one week away, offseason questions will begin to get answered in the coming days. While this isn't the strongest free-agent class, there are plenty of moves that will be made the next few weeks that will have a major ripple effect on the NFL draft and the 2025 season (both in fantasy and reality).

Matt Harmon and NFL Network's Patrick Claybon previewed the QB, RB, WR, TE and OL positions in a recent episode of "Yahoo Fantasy Forecast," with their conversation about Sam Darnold being particularly interesting as far as the QB's potential impact on two franchises: the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants.

Titans and Giants seem to make sense for Darnold

The Titans have a big decision to make this offseason, draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall choice in the NFL draft, go with a veteran in free agency or add multiple signal-callers. With quarterback situations in flux across the league, the Titans could be poised to snag the former Viking in a move that could set the stage for a major draft pick at the QB position.

Harmon suggested that the Titans’ interest in Darnold is more than just a passing curiosity.

“I know that there are coaches on that staff that really like Sam Darnold and are quite excited he's on the open market,” Harmon said.

The Titans quarterback room is expected to see changes, and Darnold presents an intriguing blend of experience and potential upside.

"I think he (Darnold) either ends up a Titan and then they trade down with the Giants, or vice versa — he ends up with the Giants, Titans stick and pick at one and they take Cam Ward."

Bringing in Darnold could give the Titans confidence to make a bold move and move back on draft day. For the Giants, they're looking to rebound off a 3-14 season and with a coach in Brian Daboll who could find himself on the hot seat. New York could be involved in a critical draft day dance. If the Titans land Darnold, could the Giants make a blockbuster trade to select their desired prospect? If the Giants land Darnold, would they still consider taking a QB in Round 1?

Reality and fantasy implications

Darnold's decision — whether it's the Titans, Giants or another team — could set off a chain reaction, impacting quarterback decisions across the league.

For fantasy managers, the QB landscape will reshape draft values considerably. Landing spots play a crucial role in player performance, and if Darnold lands a favorable situation with a strong supporting cast — say throwing to Malik Nabers — it could have significant on-field results.