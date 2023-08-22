Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have wrist surgery, per report

Seattle Seahawks team personnel check out the wrist of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 22-14. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (Stephen Brashear/AP)

Seattle Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's availability for the start of season will depend on the results of the wrist surgery he is set to undergo in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith-Njigba made his mark in the two preseason games he played, catching six passes for 83 yards. He reportedly broke a bone in his wrist during a 22-14 over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It occurred in the second quarter as he made a beautiful 48-yard catch.

The play is shown in below, and the 21-year-old appears to land on his wrist pretty hard when he's taken down near the goal line.

He was selected with the 20th overall pick in this year's NFL draft out of Ohio State, joining a group of receivers that includes DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Smith-Njigba opened training camp on the mend from a hamstring injury that limited him to just three games with the Buckeyes last season. As he eased into full participation in June, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll had nothing but positive things to tell reporters:

"Oh, man, he's really, really natural," Carroll said. "He's really a natural athlete, gifted in his timing, in and out of breaks and things and his feel. He also has, which we saw this in the workout at school, he's got great change of direction in him, and he's got this marvelous ability to get in out of his turns."

The Seahawks open their season at home on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, and hope Smith-Njigba will be ready to play by then. The team will be without receiver Dee Eskridge for the first six games due to an NFL suspension for violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Dareke Young, who is expected to be a supporting receiver, has missed time with a hip/groin injury.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was the Seahawks' only other first-round pick of 2023, going No. 5 overall. He has been out since Aug. 7 with a hamstring injury.