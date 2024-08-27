Seattle, Storm honor former star Sue Bird with street name outside of arena

BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-FRA-USA US basketball player Sue Bird opens the session in the women's Gold Medal basketball match between France and the USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Seattle Storm have found another way to honor longtime star Sue Bird.

The city of Seattle renamed part of a street leading up to Climate Pledge Arena after the former Storm star on Monday. The stretch of road will now be known as “Sue Bird Court.”

📍 Sue Bird Ct pic.twitter.com/lSuJV87ad0 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 26, 2024

Forever etched in Seattle history @S10Bird 💐



See y’all at Sue Bird Ct 📍 pic.twitter.com/svg1joBH2k — TOGETHXR (@togethxr) August 26, 2024

"Especially for a woman in sports, this isn't commonplace," Bird said, via ESPN . "You're starting to see it more with an example like A'ja Wilson's statue, you're starting to see these things celebrated. I didn't know it was possible. That's actually what makes this even more special.

"Now there might be a young girl who sees a street sign, or a poster, you name it, a mural and they might dream of that. That's what makes it more special."

Bird spent two decades with the Storm, who used the No. 1 overall pick on her in 2002, before she retired after the 2022 campaign. She won four titles with the franchise and earned 13 All-Star nods during her time with the team. Bird averaged 11.7 points and 5.6 assists per game throughout her career. She’s also the league’s all-time assist leader with more than 3,200.

Bird celebrated with her longtime fiancée, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, on Monday. Rapinoe, who retired after the end of the 2023 NWSL season, had her jersey retired by Seattle Reign FC in a ceremony on Sunday night.

Bird’s jersey was retired by the Storm last season, too. She has since joined the Storm’s ownership group. While she was born in the New York City area, Bird has clearly found a second home in Washington.