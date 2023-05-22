Second-year breakout candidates, Joe Burrow's looming contract extension

Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick things off by analyzing the latest reporting around the looming contract extension for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who has indicated he may be willing to take a more team-friendly deal like Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady. Burrow's comments are yet another sign that Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed contract was a complete outlier. They move on to discussing the new wave of investigations by the NFL into gambling policy violations. What needs to change about the current set of rules to ensure these violations don't continue? Next, the duo talk about the report that San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance has improved his throwing motion this offseason. Robinson points out that once these type of reports start coming out, it's usually a bad sign for the state of the quarterback's career.

Later, Robinson and McDonald dive into second-year players who are primed for a breakout season, including Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, Baltimore Ravens SAF Kyle Hamilton, Philadelphia Eagles DT Jordan Davis, New Orleans Saints CB Alontae Taylor and Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White.

1:40 - Joe Burrow has indicated he'd be open to taking less money to ensure his teammates like WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can stay in Cincinnati. Is it smart for quarterbacks to take less money than the market allows?

17:10 - The NFL has reportedly launched a new round of investigations into violations of the gambling policy. Why is the NFL taking this so seriously? The duo discuss what the future of the NFL and gambling could look like.

31:50 - Trey Lance has improved his throwing motion. A report like this coming out could actually be more of a negative sign than a positive one.

38:15 - Second-year breakout candidates: can Desmond Ridder bring the most out of a Falcons offense that's loaded with young talent?

45:00 - Kyle Hamilton is primed to continue his momentum from late last season and become a superstar safety in 2023.

48:40 - Jordan Davis will play a key role in the Eagles defense this season alongside Jalen Carter and Fletcher Cox.

51:10 - 2022 second-round pick Alontae Taylor flew under the radar last season but will look to improve on a fantastic rookie campaign across from Marshon Lattimore in New Orleans.

54:05 - Rachaad White is the favorite to take over the bellcow role in Tampa Bay this season after a solid rookie year.

