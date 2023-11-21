Serve a full-course 'Witcher' meal this holiday season with a cookbook based on the popular video game franchise (exclusive excerpt)

Even Witchers need to eat. And when you're as proficient (and buff) a Witcher as Geralt of Rivia you need to eat a lot. The monster hunter at the center of Netflix's blockbuster fantasy-action series — and the equally popular video game franchise its based on — is about to get a full-on face and body swap as Liam Hemsworth takes over from outgoing star Henry Cavill when The Witcher returns for Season 4 sometime next year. But rest assured that Geralt will still have a huge appetite... for adventure.

With that in mind, Ten Speed Press is unveiling The Witcher Official Cookbook, a culinary tour of Geralt's world with over 80 recipes that show off the wide range of dining options available to Witchers and ordinary travelers. These meals come from straight from the Witcher Kitchen, the creation of Witcher fans Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, and are accompanied by the musings of a cartographer touring the Continent and its many food offerings.

The Witcher Official Cookbook is hitting shelves on Nov. 21, just as families gather for their Thanksgiving feasts. But once you've polished off the turkey, stuffing and sides — plus any and all leftovers — you're gonna need ideas for a post Turkey Day meal. That's why Yahoo Entertainment is exclusively presenting the following four-course Witcher feast, featuring a starter, main dish, side and dessert.

What better way to begin your dinner journey with Geralt than with a hearty bowl of barley and bacon. A specialty of the White Orchard Inn, this starter dish comes with plenty of fibrous nutrients thanks to the healthy dollop of kale that's mixed in with the crispy pork pieces.

It only stands to reason that an establishment named the Golden Sturgeon would cook up a mean fish dish. This fragrant main course offers whitefish fillets covered in a rich cream sauce that's laced with leeks and thyme. You'll want plenty of... uh, time to savor every bite.

And make sure you mop up every last bit of cream with Aunt Lutka's signature flatbread. Easy to bake and hard to resist, it's the perfect side dish to a saucy main course.

End your meal on a sweet note with a basketful of Wedding Sweet Buns hailing from the city of Oxenfurt. The apple-and-raisin cheese filling and honey topping work in concert to tingle your taste buds, and pairs perfectly with the post-dinner drink of your choice. Oh, and remember — toss a coin to your chef on your way out the door.

The Witcher Official Cookbook is available now at most major booksellers, including Amazon