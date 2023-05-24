Shaquille O'Neal finally served in FTX lawsuit while covering Heat-Celtics in Miami

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Four MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 23: Shaquille O'Neal looks on during the third quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

After trying to hunt him down for months now, a process server finally officially served NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal on Tuesday night.

O'Neal, who has been apparently "dodging" lawyers representing FTX investors for months, was finally served a complaint that's part of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed against the failed cryptocurrency company on Tuesday, Adam Moskowitz, a lawyer representing the FTX investors, confirmed to People.

O’Neal was actually served the complaint while working for TNT during Tuesday night’s Eastern Conference finals game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at the Kaseya Center — which was previously called FTX Arena.

"The process server filmed the event to ensure there was no ambiguity like Shaq has been arguing in the FTX case," Moskowitz told People, adding that O'Neal had the process server "kicked out" of the arena.

“These claims now are very serious and thus it is good that we can start with the merits, instead of the silly service sideshow Mr. O’Neal unfortunately created,” Moskowitz said.

In theory, it shouldn’t have been hard to serve him properly — something that’s generally required to kick off a lawsuit.

O’Neal is everywhere. He has countless endorsements and commercials running on TV at any given time, and he’s on TNT at least once a week, if not more, during the NBA season. O’Neal has been on site for each game during the Eastern Conference finals working with “Inside the NBA,” too.

But O’Neal has reportedly been “dodging” process servers for months now. Officials have tried, and failed, to serve O’Neal both at his home, TNT’s studios, and even his ex-wife’s home repeatedly, according to the Wall Street Journal.

At one point, they said they “tossed the legal papers at his fast-breaking SUV” in an attempt to serve O’Neal, but it failed. O’Neal has denied these claims, and said that he simply “drove past the strangers lurking outside his home” when it comes to the fast-breaking SUV allegations.

O’Neal is one of several celebrities and athletes involved in the proposed class-action lawsuit that was filed by FTX investors after the company collapsed. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in January and charged with wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and more. O’Neal, along with Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, comedian Larry Davis, tennis star Naomi Osaka and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry all promoted the company in commercials.

While O’Neal lasted a long time in avoiding the papers in the lawsuit against him, it wasn’t going to last forever. Now, regardless of whether O’Neal is truly at fault or not, the lawsuit can officially move forward.