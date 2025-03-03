Shedeur Sanders defends OSU QB Will Howard after lackluster showing at NFL Combine

With the NFL combine underway, Shedeur Sanders is jumping to the defense of a fellow quarterback. The Colorado QB and project first-round draft pick spoke up after Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was criticized for his performance at the combine.

Howard, who led the Buckeyes to a National Championship in January, completed his passing workout at the combine on Saturday. After Howard's performance was subject to criticism, Sanders took to X to defend him.

"I don't understand y'all hating on (Howard) he just won a natty," Sanders said on X. "It's hard to throw to WR's that you don't know, everyone run routes different!"

I don’t understand y’all hating on @whoward_ he just won a natty. It’s hard to throw to WR’s that you don’t know, everyone run routes different ! — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) March 2, 2025

Howard had a few key moments in the combine, getting a few big passes in as part of the sequence. But he also struggled in certain moments, with multiple dropped or missed passes.

Ohio State QB Will Howard is having himself a strong job interview.



Howard is not expected to be a first-round pick. Sanders, meanwhile, is currently projected at No. 4 overall by Yahoo Sports. Sanders chose to not work out at the combine, but has been vocal that he thinks he could be a No. 1 overall pick — despite rumors that his draft stock might be falling.

In a year when many teams are in need of a quarterback, there are not many star quarterbacks in the 2025 Draft Class. Miami QB Cam Ward is projected as the first overall pick; other than Ward and Sanders, no other quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round.