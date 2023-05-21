Shemy Schembechler, son of legendary Michigan coach, resigns from recruiting job after liking racist tweets

Michigan v Utah SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Glenn "Shemy" Schmbechler, the son of legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, resigned from a recruiting job with the Wolverines on Saturday after some highly questionable activity on his Twitter account came to light.

Schembechler's hire as Michigan's assistant director of football recruiting was announced Wednesday, after previously working for more than 20 years as an NFL scout.

Over the course of Thursday and Friday, fans started noticing Schembechler's Twitter account had liked a number of racist tweets. You can see some of them in these threads, but among the worst were claims that Jim Crow laws were beneficial to the Black community, derisive responses to House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries with African tribal imagery, comparisons of Black Lives Matter protests to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and praise for fringe presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. "as long as he doesn't go trans."

Schembechler's account has since been deactivated, but not before fans noticed it had unliked several of those tweets during the initial furor.

In a joint statement released Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel acknowledged Schembechler's social media activity had "caused concern and pain for individuals" in the community:

"Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football. We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University's and Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Schembechler is the youngest son of Bo Schembechler, who coached Michigan from 1969 to 1989, led them to 13 Big Ten titles and retired as the program's all-time wins leader. Harbaugh started at quarterback for him during the 1980s.

Before his three days with the Wolverines, the younger Schembechler worked as a scout for the Chicago Bears from 1998 to 2000, the Washington Commanders from 2000 to 2012, the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2013 and the Las Vegas Raiders from 2019 to 2023, per MLive. The Raiders reportedly fired him in February.