Simone Biles wins historic 8th all-around title at U.S. championships

GYMNASTICS-USA-CHAMPIONSHIPS Gymnast Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on the final day of women's competition at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships at the SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. Simone Biles dazzled on floor exercise August 27, on the way to a record eighth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships, another step on a comeback trail pointing toward the Paris Olympics. (Photo by Loren Elliott / AFP) (Photo by LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images) (LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

Simone Biles has done it again.

A decade after she won her first title, Biles won her eighth all-around title at the U.S. Championship on Sunday night. She is now the first gymnast, man or woman, to win eight all-around national titles. At 26, she's the oldest woman to win the all-around title, too.

.@Simone_Biles 8️⃣ this up.



She's the first gymnast in history - man or woman - to win 8 U.S. all-around titles!

"It's 8. I guess it's a lucky number this year."



Hear from 8-time U.S. national all-around champion @Simone_Biles after her historic win.

"I'm at eight. I've been doing it for so long. I feel like I don't think about numbers, I think about my performance," Biles said on NBC. "And I think overall, I hit eight for eight. It's eight, I guess it's a lucky number this year."

Biles posted a total score of 118.40, which was nearly four full points ahead of runner-up Shilese Jones during the competition at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Leanne Wong finished in third. Other Team USA gymnasts from the most recent Olympics in Tokyo who placed were Jordan Chiles, who finished in fifth, and Jade Carey, who finished 15th. Sunisa Lee only competed in the vault and beam. The average age of the top five finishers was 21.7, per The Washington Post , which is the oldest since at least 2006.

Biles led in three individual events, the vault, beam and the floor exercise — which officially sealed her win on Sunday.

The floor routine that secured @Simone_Biles' 8th national all-around title, a feat that no American gymnast in history has done before.

Biles landed the Yurchenko double pike on the vault on Friday, too, which is something no other female gymnast attempts. She held a dominant lead in the competition after the opening day .

Biles’ win broke a tie with Alfred Jochim for the most U.S. all-around national titles. Jochim won his last title in 1933. Biles won four straight titles from 2013-16, and then won again in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Biles made her return to competition earlier this month at the U.S. Classic, which marked her first time back at the elite level since the Tokyo Olympics — where she withdrew from several events after dealing with the "twisties."

Next for Biles, presumably, will be the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, next month. Biles won her first ever world championship title in Antwerp in 2013.

It’s unclear whether Biles will compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris next summer, though it appears she’s trending in that direction. She told NBC on Sunday that she wanted to keep her goals private, and did not publicly commit.