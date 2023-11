Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 16, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is in stable condition after being struck by a motor vehicle as a pedestrian on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The injuries are reportedly expected to cause Oubre to miss significant time, but they are not considered season-ending.

