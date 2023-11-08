Sorry, Travis: Eagles C Jason Kelce featured in People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue

NFL: OCT 30 Steelers at Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 30: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) exits the field after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Travis Kelce is dating one of the hottest pop stars ever. His brother Jason will have to settle for being one of the biggest sex symbols on the planet.

Among the men featured in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, right there with Usher and Timothée Chalamet, was Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. This will be the subject of jokes in the Eagles locker room approximately 250,000 times the rest of the season.

Patrick Dempsey won the "Sexiest Man Alive" honor. Hey Jason, there's no shame in being like the second or third sexiest man alive.

Maybe not trying is the best method. While plenty of players treat their pregame entrance into the stadium like the runway at a fashion show, Kelce famously likes to show up for games wearing clothes that look like he fished them out of the hamper.

I don’t play dress up https://t.co/trYwg5U1GD — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) December 4, 2022

Kelce played off the People honor exactly as you'd think he would, with some self-deprecating humor.

"I'm not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive!” Kelce said Wednesday on 94 WIP. "My head did not need to get any bigger walking around the house, that's for sure."

Jason Kelce on being named as a finalist for PEOPLE’S 2023 Sexiest Man Alive: “I’m not even the sexiest man in my family.” pic.twitter.com/yswBVEHjnC — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 8, 2023

Bad news for the ladies out there though: Jason is taken. He and his wife Kylie have three daughters, including one born this year.

That's OK, though it turns out all of the paparazzi might have been following around the wrong Kelce brother this whole time.