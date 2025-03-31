Stanford hires NFL veteran Frank Reich to one-year deal as interim head coach

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich has a new job ... temporarily. Stanford will reportedly hire Reich to serve as its interim head coach for the 2025 college-football season, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Reich, 63, will coach the team for just one season, per Thamel's report. After that, the school will launch a national search to find its next head coach.

Reich spent six seasons as a coach in the NFL. He compiled a .488 winning percentage with the Colts and Panthers.

This story will be updated.

