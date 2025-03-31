Stanford hires NFL veteran Frank Reich to one-year deal as interim head coach

Former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich has a new job ... temporarily. Stanford will reportedly hire Reich to serve as its interim head coach for the 2025 college-football season, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Reich, 63, will coach the team for just one season, per Thamel's report. After that, the school will launch a national search to find its next head coach.

Sources: Stanford is hiring veteran NFL coach Frank Reich as the school’s interim football coach for 2025 season. Both sides have agreed this will be only a one-season agreement. At that point, Stanford will launch a national search. pic.twitter.com/21NuVUCjjt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 31, 2025

Reich spent six seasons as a coach in the NFL. He compiled a .488 winning percentage with the Colts and Panthers.

