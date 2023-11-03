Steelers and Kenny Pickett exorcise some offensive demons while eking out win over Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team whose fanbase is in open revolt against their offensive coordinator, with seriously questionable play from their former first-round quarterback. They are also 5-3, and wins like Thursday's are the reason why.

With a just-good-enough offensive performance, the Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on "Thursday Night Football," an experience that still saw repeated booing from the Heinz Field crowd.

There were plenty ofregrettable throws by Pickett, who finished 19-of-30 for 160 yards and a touchdown. At one point, a Steelers coached batted down a pass thrown out of bounds in apparent frustration. In the biggest play of the game, however, he threw a 32-yard dime to Diontae Johnson to put Pittsburgh on the verge of the red zone.

The Steelers running game was still the superior unit, with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combining for 157 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries (6.3 yards per run). That a 22-yard run by Harris to put the Steelers on the Titans' 1-yard line later in the drive.

It still took four bites at the apple — with a no-gain run, a false start and a defensive holding penalty — but the Steelers finally broke through with a pass to Diontae Johnson (with the help of a fairly obvious pick play).

That touchdown was a long time coming for Johnson, whose last score came on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the point-after attempt and a good return by Tyjae Spears gave the Titans the ball on their own 48-yard line, but couldn't get a first down. The drive ended on a fourth-down incompletion to Treylon Burks, who didn't get up from the field and was eventually carted out of the stadium and to the hospital.

The Steelers couldn't get much on the next drive, giving the Titans the ball back with 1:44 left. That drive was more successful, but still ended with an interception to Kwon Alexander in the end zone for the only turnover of the game.

Steelers got their first opening-drive TD

The Steelers provided plenty of reason for confidence at the beginning of the game by exorcising their most persistent demon this season.

No fact has been used more to sum up Canada's incompetence than the fact the Steelers had not scored on their opening drive this season. Not just scored a touchdown, just score. In fact, they had gained only 38 yards total on such drives in seven games, with two turnovers. These are the drives that show the results of a week of prep, with little chance for the defense to make adjustments, and Pittsburgh had been comically awful all season.

So naturally, the Steelers opened the game with a 10-play, 78-yard drive capped off with a Najee Harris touchdown run:

Pickett picked up 62 of his passing yards on that drive and overall looked solid. Steelers fans were booing the offense after a three-and-out on the next drive.

The Steelers got an opening-drive touchdown and a Diontae Johnson, two things they were majorly lacking all season. What wasn't great was those were their only touchdowns of the game.