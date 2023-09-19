Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick released from hospital following chest injury

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) warms up before an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was released from a local hospital Monday night after undergoing scans for a possible chest contusion he sustained during Pittsburgh's 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Early in the third quarter, Fitzpatrick tripped up Jerome Ford to prevent the Browns running back from giving Cleveland the lead with a 70-yard touchdown. Fitzpatrick initially seemed okay, but left the game and did not return.

There is optimism regarding the the 26-year-old's availability for the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Raiders and Steelers are both 1-1 entering that contest.

It was an eventful night for Fitzpatrick, who finished with six tackles and two passes defended, including a tipped DeShaun Watson pass on the game's opening play which was intercepted by Alex Highsmith and returned for a touchdown.

Earlier in the game, he was shaken up on the hit that led to Nick Chubb's season-ending injury in the second quarter, which resulted in Chubb being carted off and Fitzpatrick temporarily leaving the game with a lower-body injury before returning.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!