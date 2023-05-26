Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's car stolen during radio interview at dealership

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett was sitting inside a local Chevrolet dealer on Wednesday doing a radio interview with 93.7 The Fan, something that seems like a normal offseason activity for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

But when Pickett walked out of the dealership to head home, he realized his car was gone.

Police arrested 60-year-old Christopher Carter for allegedly stealing Pickett's 2023 Genesis SUV from the dealership while he was on the radio on Wednesday, according to WPXI and SteelersNow.com . Carter, police said, simply walked into the dealership that afternoon and later left in Pickett's SUV.

Police then found the vehicle in front of Carter’s home after they responded to a domestic incident at that address. Carter’s vehicle was left at the dealership.

Carter was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both felonies in Pennsylvania, and misdemeanor unauthorized use of an automobile. Pickett’s car, along with his Steelers’ playbook that was reportedly in the car at the time, have both been returned.

Pickett will enter his second season with the Steelers this fall. The 24-year-old, who the Steelers took with the No. 20 overall pick in last year’s draft, threw for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions as a rookie while sharing playing time with Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers went 9-8 last season, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.