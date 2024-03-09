Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is reportedly garnering trade interest

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

With days before free agency kicks off, the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly listening to trade offers for Diontae Johnson, according to The Athletic.

The Steelers receiver is heading into the final year of his two-year, $36.1 million extension and has a cap hit of $15.8 million for the 2024-25 season.

Johnson is coming off a year in which he played the fewest games (14) of his five-year career and hauled in 51 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdown on 87 targets.

Pittsburgh drafted him 66th overall in the 2019 draft. He's recording 391 yards for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in 78 games played.