Suns fire head coach Monty Williams after NBA playoffs elimination

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.

The Suns fired Williams on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, two days after their elimination by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

This article will be updated with more infomation.

