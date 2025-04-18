Suns owner Mat Ishbia expects Stephen A. Smith to apologize for calling him one of the worst owners in NBA history

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia isn’t happy with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Ishbia made it clear that, while he’s not taking Smith’s comments about him being “on the verge of being recognized as the worst owner” ever in basketball seriously, he thinks an apology is coming his way in the near future.

"Stephen A. Smith, I don't take much of what he says seriously," Ishbia said on Thursday at the team's season-end news conference, <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nba/suns/2025/04/17/phoenix-suns-press-conference-mat-ishbia-stephen-a-smith/83147426007/">via the Arizona Republic</a>. "I don't think many people do, to be honest with you."

Mat Ishbia said doesn't think people take Stephen A. Smith seriously when asked about him saying he's on the verge of becoming the worst owner in the history of basketball.



Smith, earlier this week, went in on Ishbia on “First Take” and said he was one of the worst owners in the history of the NBA with how he’s managed the Suns in the short time he’s been at the helm.

"Mat Ishbia needs to understand that right now, you are on the verge of being recognized as the worst owner in the history of basketball," Smith <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://youtu.be/DxV7crSZnWk">said</a>. "That's saying a lot. That's saying a lot. Donald Sterling once owned an NBA franchise … That's the trajectory, if you're Mat Ishbia, that you are on right now, being recognized as arguably the worst owner in the history of basketball."

First of all, comparing Ishbia to Donald Sterling isn't really a great argument. While the Suns have largely struggled since Ishbia took over, he's still miles better than Sterling — who sold the Los Angeles Clippers and received a lifetime ban from the NBA after he made racist comments to his mistress on a recording, among other things. The man that Ishbia purchased the Suns from was extremely problematic, too. Robert Sarver was faced with racism, misogyny and workplace culture allegations before he eventually sold the team to Ishbia for $4 billion in 2023.

Ishbia, for all of the Suns’ issues, isn’t at that level.

But looking at how the Suns performed this season, it's easy to see where Smith's take is coming from. The Suns went just 34-46 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020 despite entering the year with the big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. They fired coach Mike Budenholzer, too, which will set them up with a fourth head coach in four seasons once they hire his replacement, and Durant is likely on the move this offseason after a late trade for him fell through at the deadline a few months ago. Ishbia even admitted the season was "embarrassing" and a "failure."

But Smith’s comments comparing him to the worst of the worst owners didn’t sit right with Ishbia.

"If he wants to say the first two and a half years Mat Ishbia bought the team, we didn't win a championship, I think you could probably say that about almost every owner ever. But yeah, we had high expectations, but we didn't win," he said.

"We spent a lot of money and we didn't win. Yep. Yep. Be critical of me on that. But to even say that kind of stuff, I think he'll apologize. I think he was out of line and I think he knows that. I don't think he really believes that."

As for the Sterling comparison, Ishbia doesn't think that will stand for much longer.