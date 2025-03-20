Superstar Austin Reaves? Has Giannis hurt his legacy? Kawhi dominant again? + 11 more big NBA questions | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to answer 14 big NBA questions at the moment: Is Austin Reaves the modern day Manu Ginobili? Is Giannis' legacy taking a major hit this season? Could "Skinny Kawhi" help the Clippers go on an improbable Playoff run? Plus the guys talk Nikola Jokic and whether the Denver Nuggets' big man is seriously injured, the concern level surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering a 3rd straight loss, who will get the 10-seed between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers, the Boston Celtics being sold for a record amount of money, the Houston Rockets' 8-game win streak and which East sleeper goes on the deeper run between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. All this and more on this monster 14-pack of NBA questions KOC needs you to think about.

(0:40) Are the Clippers formidable with Kawhi ‘back?’

(5:41) Concerned for Cavaliers?

(9:23) Reaves steps up for Lakers

(15:36) Can Phoenix hang on to the 10 seed?

(19:58) Anthony Davis nearing a return

(22:30) Are Warriors still top-tier title contenders?

(25:26) 21 stars did not play Wednesday

(31:10) Nuggets struggle without Jokic

(34:03) Who’s to blame for Bucks failures?

(40:28) Celtics sold for $6.1 billion

(45:26) Who can make a deeper run: Pacers or Pistons?

(49:12) Where should Amen Thompson play for Rockets?

(51:27) What’s wrong with the Grizzlies?

(53:28) NCAA Tourney predictions

(55:52) Favorite mid-lottery prospects

