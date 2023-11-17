The swift rise and fall of Rep. George Santos: a timeline

The House Ethics Committee Thursday finding that Rep. George Santos of New York violated campaign finance and government ethics laws. The committee unanimously voted to refer evidence it collected on the freshman Republican to the Department of Justice, but it did not take any action against Santos.
“Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House,” the committee stated.
Santos, who is already facing a 23-count federal indictment for crimes including money laundering and theft of public funds, subsequently in New York's 3rd District. He remained defiant, however, calling the committee's report a "disgusting politicized smear" and vowing to pursue his "conservative values in my remaining time in Congress."
Santos' decision to call it quits marks yet another turning point in a saga that began shortly after the political novice won an upset victory in a Democratic-leaning swing district on suburban Long Island. Weeks later, Santos told about his background.
Here are the key moments in Santos’ short-lived, tumultuous political career.
Aug. 17, 2020: In his first campaign for office, in the Republican primary, Santos wins the Republican nomination for Congress in NY-3.
Nov. 3, 2020: Santos Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi.
Jan. 6, 2021: Santos then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C. He claims without evidence that his election was stolen, saying, "They did to me what they did to Donald J. Trump: they stole my election."
June 10, 2021: Santos announces his second congressional bid. His campaign website biography graduated from Baruch College in New York and was employed at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.
Sept. 6, 2022: Santos files his personal financial disclosure report, claiming assets of $11 million, a in his net worth since 2020, when he reported just $5,000 in a bank account.
Nov. 8, 2022: Santos beats Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the race to represent NY-3 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Nov. 19, 2022: Santos , his election means that "now there will be three" Jewish Republican members of Congress, implying that he is of Jewish heritage.
Nov. 21, 2022: In an interview with WNYC, Santos says he "lost four employees" in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla, in 2016.
Dec. 19, 2022: The reports Santos lied about his résumé. Baruch College and New York University, which he also claimed a degree from, say they have no record of him attending. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs tell he never worked at their companies. A Times review finds none of the 49 Pulse victims worked with Santos. Santos' lawyer issues a statement accusing the Times of "attempting to smear his good name."
Dec. 21, 2022: The Forward produces evidence that his grandparents fled the Holocaust, and that he has Jewish ancestry.
Dec. 26, 2022: Santos admits in interviews to having embellished his résumé, while telling WABC radio he has not "ever committed any crimes." He tells the "I never claimed to be Jewish… I said I was 'Jew-ish.'
Jan. 2, 2023: The New York Times reports that "Brazilian law enforcement authorities intend to revive fraud charges against" Santos over a checkbook he allegedly stole in 2008.
Jan. 9, 2023: The Campaign Legal Center with the Federal Election Commission accusing Santos of illegally using campaign cash to pay for personal expenses and submitting false information about campaign contributions.
Jan. 10, 2023: Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, both Democrats from New York, with the House Ethics Committee over Santos' alleged failure to comply with financial disclosure requirements.
Jan. 11, 2023: Republican officials from Santos' district and four House Republicans from New York . Santos tells reporters, "I will not resign."
Jan. 18, 2023: immigration records showing that Santos' mother was not in the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, after he had claimed that she was in the World Trade Center that day. A of having stolen thousands of dollars raised for his service dog.
Feb. 9, 2023: Santos of sexual harassment by a prospective staffer.
March 2, 2023: The House Ethics Committee announces it is into Santos' campaign finances and the allegation of sexual misconduct.
May 9, 2023: Federal prosecutors with of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. Santos denies the allegations and pleads not guilty.
May 17, 2023: The House a Democratic bill to expel Santos from Congress, referring the matter to the Ethics Committee.
Oct. 5, 2023: Former Santos campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleads guilty to to fraudulently inflate his campaign finance reports.
Oct. 10, 2023: Santos is hit with , for allegedly stealing campaign donors' credit card information and making purchases on their cards.
Nov. 1, 2023: The House votes down a measure to expel Santos. Although, it is overwhelmingly supported by Democrats and opposed by the GOP.
Nov. 14, 2023: Sam Miele, a former Santos campaign staffer, to wire fraud for impersonating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when soliciting contributions for Santos.
Nov. 16, 2023: House Ethics Committee releases its report and Santos drops out of his campaign for re-election.