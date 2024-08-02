Swimmer Tamara Potocká collapses following women's 200m IM qualifying heat

SWIM-WORLD-2024 Slovakia's Tamara Potocka competes in a heat of the women's 200m individual medley swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on February 11, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images) (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tamara Potocká, a swimmer from Slovakia, collapsed Friday morning following a qualifying heat for the women's 200-meter individual medley.

The 21-year-old Potocká finished seventh in the race, missing out on moving on in the event. As she got out of the water she fell to the ground before being surrounded by Paris Olympics medical staff. About a minute later she was carried of the pool deck on a stretcher and was seen wearing an oxygen mask while being taken away for medical attention.

An official at París La Défense Arena told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde that Potocká was "still under medical assessment" and an update on her condition could come soon. She reportedly remains conscious while other details were not immediately known.