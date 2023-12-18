Syracuse lands Kyle McCord, NCAA's new waiver hearings & Jerry Kill is unhappy with New Mexico

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back to kick off more transfer portal talk, as Coach Prime has reloaded in the trenches, Washington lands Will Howard and former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord has found a new home at Syracuse.

McCord, who was 11-1 as a starter at Ohio State, decided that the next best step for him was taking the lead signal caller for the Syracuse Orange. The podcast analyzes the move and examines why quarterbacks are so willing to enter the transfer portal for a new program. Quarterbacks know that they not only need to play, but they need to start, so when Ohio State couldn’t commit to McCord, he found a new home in upstate New York.

The NCAA is heading into another round of waiver hearings after last week’s session. The guys discuss the latest deliberations around the transfer portal and highlight that we could be looking at a future where there aren’t any transfer restrictions moving forward.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly took some time in a postgame press conference to pitch his idea for the future of college football: Kelly believes that every program should be independent, with two 64-team conferences broken into Power Five and Group of Five.

In other news, New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill was not happy with the practice field restrictions that New Mexico’s administration put on his program. The restrictions came after a video surfaced of New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia allegedly urinating on the Lobos logo inside their practice facility.

Lastly, the People's Court takes on a case of donut van thievery.

1:00 - This year’s transfer portal is coming into focus

13:22 - Ohio State’s Kyle McCord transfers to Syracuse

21:14 - Eagerness of quarterbacks entering the portal

34:00 - NCAA’s waiver policy hearings

50:40 - Chip Kelly’s new college football format

54:53 - Jerry Kill is unhappy with New Mexico

1:04:53 - People’s Court: Donut van theft

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts