Taurean Prince found out the Timberwolves were declining his $7.4 million contract thanks to a tweet

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Taurean Prince #12 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in overtime during the game at Target Center on February 01, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 119-114 in overtime.

It's never good to find out you're out of a job. It's especially bad when that news gets delivered via Twitter. That's precisely what happened to former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince on Wednesday. Prince found out his option was getting declined thanks to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Prince seemed caught off guard by the news, though he appreciated the heads up from Wojnarowski.

Sheesh, appreciate the heads up Woj🤲🏾 https://t.co/KXwlYfMyLA — TP (@taureanprince) June 28, 2023

Prince, 29, averaged 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in a part-time role with the Timberwolves last season. Prince signed a two-year, $14 million deal to stay with the team in 2022. In two seasons with the Timberwolves, Prince averaged 8.1 points.

Prior to joining the Timberwolves, Prince spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. A former first-round pick by the Hawks, Prince started 10 games his rookie year before becoming a full-time starter during the 2017-18 NBA season. He averaged 13.3 points over the next three seasons.

Prince has mostly been used as a bench player since the 2020-21 NBA season. Teams will likely look to use Prince in a similar role now that he's a free agent.

Hopefully, he'll know what team he's signing with before anyone else breaks the news.