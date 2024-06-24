Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce out on stage during Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium

Night Three Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Travis Kelce has been making the rounds this offseason and spending plenty of time at his girlfriend’s sold-out concerts around the world after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win in February.

On Sunday, he took things a step further.

Kelce stunned fans at Wembley Stadium in London when he appeared on stage with Taylor Swift. Kelce joined dancers while wearing a black top hat and tailcoat during a segment right before she performed, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” from her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Kelce carried Swift to a couch on stage during a transition and helped her through a brief costume change while fanning her and making faces toward the crowd. Naturally, when fans realized what was happening, they lost it.

Kelce had already been spotted in London with Swift for earlier shows, along with plenty of other celebrities. The duo even met with Prince William and his two children as they attended her concert on Saturday.

Swift’s Eras Tour, which started in March 2023 in the United States, is set to wrap up officially in December. She's due in Dublin, Ireland, next weekend, and she'll return to Wembley Stadium in August for five more shows.

With Chiefs training camp not set to start for nearly a full month, however, Kelce has plenty of opportunities left to participate in the European leg of Swift’s massive tour.

Based on how Sunday's brief cameo went, he's going to be welcomed back whenever he wants in.