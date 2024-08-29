Taylor Swift candle gets credit for helping power recent Cubs' surge

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 26: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have won nine of their past 12 games and credit the power of Taylor Swift to their recent winning ways.

Manager Craig Counsell was recently gifted a scented candle called "This Candle Smells Like Taylor Swift" and since then the Cubs have played their way into NL wild card contention. As of Thursday, on the back of completing a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh Pirates, they sit 5 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.

Counsell told Marquee Sports Network this week that he and the team's clubhouse manager, Danny Mueller, have lit the candle before each of the Cubs' past 12 games as part of their new pregame routine.

"We've gone on a nice little run here so we're going to credit Taylor Swift," Counsell said.

The Swift-related magic has worked and the Cubs have won six of their past seven games and scored 73 runs in that span, hitting double digits in four of those wins. The Detroit Tigers, who are also 6-1 in their last seven games, are the next-closest team in that category with 42 runs scored.

Tally marks are added on the side of the $21 "Candle Babes" candle after each win.

The Cubs coming back from a 10-3 fifth inning deficit to win 14-10 over the Pittsburgh Pirates should just be another sign of good karma.

After having not made the playoffs since 2020, Cubs fans know all too well about false hopes. But as long the winning continues, they might be able to shake off what was turning into a cruel summer and make it a baseball love story.