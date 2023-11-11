Tennessee QB Joe Milton committed one of the weirdest fumbles of the year

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Tennessee at Missouri COLUMBIA, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws a pass in the second quarter of an SEC football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Missouri Tigers on Nov 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton had one of the most bizarre fumbles you’ll ever see on Saturday.

As Milton went to pass the ball in the fourth quarter of the Volunteers’ game against Missouri, the ball got inadvertently knocked out of his hand by running back Dylan Sampson.

The play looked like a forward pass as the ball tumbled forward and well beyond the line of scrimmage. But thanks to a heads up play by Missouri, the Tigers ended up getting the ball.

Take a look at how this unfolded.

Not ideal for Tennessee.



Mizzou recovers an unusual fumble. pic.twitter.com/bQtbjRzEtG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2023

Because it looked like a pass, the ruling on the field was initially for an incomplete pass. Replay officials stopped the game as the next snap happened for a review and quickly determined that it should be Missouri’s ball because Milton clearly lost control before his arm started to go forward.

Tennessee was trailing 22-7 at the time and the fumble delivered a big blow to the team’s hopes of a comeback.