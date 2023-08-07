Texans minority owner faces rape sexual abuse charges in Kentucky

The Houston Texans logo is seen of the field at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

A minority owner of the Houston Texans is facing multiple sexual abuse charges in Kentucky, including first-degree rape, according to Pro Football Talk.

An arrest warrant was issued for E. Javier Loya, 54, on May 10, 2023, according to court documents obtained by PFT. His pretrial conference is set for Aug. 22, per PFT. Nothing else is known about the case. Loya also faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third degree sexual assault.

In statement to PFT, the Texans acknowledged the case against Loya and said he took a step back from the team and the league:

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the team said in a statement. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

The NFL also issued a statement and insinuated they were made aware of Loya's case back in May.

"The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed," a league spokesperson said, per PFT. "Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees."

Loya bought a stake in the Texans when they officially added to the NFL in 2002. He was also became first Hispanic owner in NFL history. The league investigated Loya in 2008 after an ex-employee claimed Loya had a gambling problem when he was the president and COO of Choice Energy. Loya is the co-founder and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, LP.