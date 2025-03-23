Tiger Woods confirms relationship with Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife

LA JOLLA, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony following the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods put several weeks of speculation to bed on Sunday as he announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, in a post on X.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Woods wrote. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

The post included two photos of the couple; in one, Woods and Trump, wearing sunglasses, lay on a hammock as Woods gazes up at the sky.

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years and they have five kids together, including 17-year-old, Kai, who is a golfer. She has committed to play at the University of Miami and Kai was a guest of Woods at the Genesis Invitational in February.

Kai Trump and both of Woods' children, Charlie and Sam, attend the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

Woods announced earlier in March that he ruptured his left Achilles while training and practicing at his Florida home. He was hoping to return to the PGA Tour this season with the Masters set to begin April 10.

The 15-time major winner had surgery and is now recovering.

It's unclear how long Woods will be sidelined. He has not played on the PGA Tour yet this year. He was set to make his season debut at The Genesis Invitational in February, which is a tournament he hosts each year, but withdrew shortly after the death of his mother. Woods has competed with his team in TGL events in Florida.