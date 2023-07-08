Tigers throw a combined no-hitter versus Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-hitter on Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Matt Manning, in his third start off the injured list, baffled Blue Jays batters for 6 and 2/3 innings before being pulled by manager A.J. Hinch. Hinch removed Manning after he walked Cavan Biggio in the seventh inning following just 91 pitches. Reliever Jason Foley came in to finish the frame, forcing Whit Merrifield to fly out to center field.

The combined no-hitter is the second of the season, following Yankees starter Domingo Germán's perfect game last month.

Manning, who's in his third year in the majors, had his longest outing of the season and was effective using his fastball, slider and curveball. Manning walked three batters, hit Bo Bichette and struck out five. Foley retired four batters for his sixth straight scoreless appearance. Closer Alex Lange came in the ninth inning to finish the no-hitter.

Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter drove in the lone Tigers runs in the first inning.

The no-hitter is the ninth in Tigers history. The last time a Detroit pitcher hurled a no-no was on May 18, 2021, when Spencer Turnbull went the distance against the Seattle Mariners. Saturday’s feat was the first time a combined no-hitter has been thrown by the Tigers.

The Tigers have previously had a no-hitter against Toronto. Justin Verlander’s 2nd career no-hitter came against the Blue Jays on May 7, 2011