Time to bench Deshaun, Patriots shock the world: Week 1 instant reactions | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces once again to react to a marvelous first week of NFL action. The duo highlight the Detroit Lions' overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles winning in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots somehow upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals and Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns melting down against the Dallas Cowboys.

Later, the dynamic duo dive into the rest of the games from the Sunday slate, as they discuss Caleb Williams' first win (through no fault of his own), Bryce Young and Daniel Jones looking just as awful as usual, the Las Vegas Raiders defense and much more.

(2:15) Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

(10:30) Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles

(17:15) New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals

(24:30) Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

(32:35) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons

(36:25) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins

(39:30) Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

(41:55) Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills

(44:55) Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears

(48:40) Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

(51:10) Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants

(53:05) Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

(56:35) Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

(58:55) Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

