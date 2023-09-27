Top Ryder Cup players of all time

2018 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Foursome Matches PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup is unlike any other event on the golf calendar, so it follows that the best Ryder Cup players aren’t necessarily the most successful in majors. Ryder Cup stars must handle both the pressure of performing in front of a college football-style crowd and the challenges of working in a team format. These players have established themselves as the best of the Ryder Cup’s best:

Seve Ballesteros: American fans grousing that the United States' long-running dominance in the Ryder Cup ended in the 1990s have Ballesteros to blame. He brought passion and fire to a European team that had been so moribund for so long that observers were wondering whether there was even a point to continuing. Ballesteros — especially when paired with Jose Maria Olazabal — was a nearly invulnerable foe and a long-running inspiration for the Europeans, even today. Record: 7 Ryder Cups, 18 wins, 8 losses, 5 ties, 20.5 points

Billy Casper: The top American points scorer with 23.5 career points, Casper was a dominant force throughout the '60s and '70s, with the ability to ride the pressure of a Ryder Cup without being consumed by it. Like Arnold Palmer, he often faced European competition that wasn't at his level, but you play the matches you're assigned. Record: 8 Ryder Cups, 20-10-7, 23.5 points.

Nick Faldo: Sustained excellence. He's played in more Ryder Cups than any other European, and he's totaled 25 points in a run that helped Europe catch and pass the United States. Record: 11 Ryder Cups, 23-19-4, 25 points.

Sergio Garcia: The most successful player in Ryder Cup history. He's been a rock for the European team for decades, and the question for the 2023 team is how the Europeans will thrive without such a reliable force on the roster. Garcia actually has a losing record in singles, but was a flawless teammate. Record: 10 Ryder Cups, 25-13-7, 28.5 points.

Phil Mickelson: His sheer longevity is notable — no one has played in more than his 12 Ryder Cups. While he has a losing record overall, he was an important force in the U.S. locker room and a certain future captain had he not left the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf. Record: 12 Ryder Cups, 18-22-7, 21.5 points.

Ian Poulter: The perfect Ryder Cup player to get under the skin of the other team, and a symbol of how Ryder Cup success doesn't translate to major success. Poulter, who has not won a major, is one of the European legends, not just because of his scoring but his ability to thrive in hostile situations and pressure-packed moments. Record: 7 Ryder Cups, 15-8-2, 16 points.

Arnold Palmer: The United States' ambassador to the world of golf was, unsurprisingly, a spectacular player. If there's a knock on Palmer's play, it's that he was often playing vastly inferior competition. But in the Ryder Cup, a win is a win. Record: 6 Ryder Cups, 22-8-2, 23 points.

Colin Montgomerie: Like Ian Poulter, Montgomerie struggled in majors but is unparalleled in enraging the American squad. Montgomerie never lost a singles match, the kind of reliability that captains crave. Record: 8 Ryder Cups, 20-9-7, 23.5 points

Jack Nicklaus: Shocker — the greatest golfer of all time is one of the best Ryder Cup players ever. Nicklaus' record is unspectacular by European standards but among the best American ones. His notable concession to Tony Jacklin in 1969 remains one of the Ryder Cup's signature moments of sportsmanship. Record: 6 Ryder Cups, 17-8-3, 18.5 points.