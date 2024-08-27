Tour Championship: How much prize money is up for grabs this week at East Lake?

The PGA Tour’s season and the FedEx Cup Playoffs officially end this week at East Lake.
Whoever ends up lifting the FedEx Cup on Sunday afternoon will take home a record $25 million bonus.
The PGA Tour is offering $100 million from its FedEx Cup bonus pool this week at the Tour Championship. The payouts are by far the biggest offered anywhere in 2024, thanks largely to the 30-man field size at East Lake in Atlanta. The top 12 golfers will take home more than $1 million, and the last man in the field will earn $550,000.
By comparison, Viktor Hovland earned $18 million for his Tour Championship win last season.
The $25 million prize matches the total purse that was offered for The Players Championship, which was the largest offered on Tour this season. Scottie Scheffler earned $4.5 million for his win there in March. Signature Events on Tour offered $20 million purses, which the Masters matched in April. The U.S. Open offered a $21.5 million purse, which was the most ever offered at a major championship. Keegan Bradley earned $3.6 million for his win last week at the BMW Championship, which also had a $20 million purse.
Scheffler, who has won six times on Tour this season, has already won just shy of $30 million. He will start in first at the Tour Championship at 10-under for the week . Xander Schauffele will start in second at 8-under, and Hideki Matsuyama will start in third at 7-under.
Here’s a look at how much prize money is up for grabs this week in Atlanta.
Tour Championship purse, prize money
1. $25 million
2. $12.5 million
3. $7.5 million
4. $6 million
5. $5 million
6. $3.5 million
7. $2.75 million
8. $2.25 million
9. $2 million
10. $1.75 million
11. $1.075 million
12. $1.025 million
13. $975,000
14. $925,000
15. $885,000
16. $795,000
17. $775,000
18. $755,000
19. $735,000
20. $715,000
21. $670,000
22. $650,000
23. $630,000
24. $615,000
25. $600,000
26. $590,000
27. $580,000
28. $570,000
29. $560,000
30. $550,000