Trent Dilfer's new NIL twist, possible changes to the recruiting calendar & “Would you eat it?” college baseball edition

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger react to UAB head coach Trent Dilfer’s recent comments about utilizing NIL in a brand new way.

In a recent statement Trent Dilfer was honest about the competition for recruits in the NIL and transfer portal landscape. He acknowledged the gap between P5 and G5 schools and believes that both could work together for a player’s benefit. The pitch of developing players for two years so they can earn more money at a bigger program is new and the pod wonders if college football can follow the same track as college basketball with their underclassmen.

A new study revealed how much money college athletes are really getting with their NIL deals. The study highlights the difference between starters, bench players and transfer portal players.

College football coaches are at it again with a new proposal to adjust NLI dates and national signing day. The pod is very disgruntled with the state of national signing day as there are much better options to be implemented.

This year’s college baseball tournament has given us a creative trio of milkshakes stemming from the Miami super regional. The fellas play another round of “Would you eat it?” with the shakes ranging from seafood to barbecue.

Lastly another round of non-NCAA championships took place so the pod takes a look at some of those competitions.

1:00 Trent Dilfer gets honest about NIL

23:28 A new study shows how much student athletes are actually getting paid from NIL

33:16 The recruiting schedule is changing up

47:18 Would you eat it?

56:00 More non-NCAA champions have been crowned

