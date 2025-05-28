Tyreek Hill out to prove he's still 'one of them,' aiming for 2,000-yard season after disappointing 2024

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill wants to prove he's still "one of them" following a disappointing 2024 season. Hill talked a big game at team OTA's on Wednesday, saying he's dropped 14 pounds and is seeking a 2000-yard season in 2025.

After two straight 1,700-yard seasons, Hill failed to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in 2025. It was the first time since 2019 that he failed to cross the 1,000-yard threshold. To try and get back to an elite level, Hill underwent surgery on his right wrist. He also dropped 14 pounds so he could play the upcoming season at a more comfortable playing weight.

Tyreek Hill says he out to prove to teammates he’s still “one of them ones” & someone they can depend on. He says divorce has been tough. He added church & therapy.



He says he’s worked on increasing endurance — weighs 183 pounds down 14 pounds back to comfortable playing weight. pic.twitter.com/zxkkoR68ic — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 28, 2025

As a result, Hill says he's once again aiming for 2,000 yards in 2025. While Hill has led the league in receiving before, his career-best season fell 201 yards short of that mark.

When he's healthy, Hill is one of the best receivers in football. His blazing speed makes him a threat to score every time the ball is in his hands. Over his nine-year career, Hill has made eight Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams and has finished in the top-10 in the MVP voting twice.

Getting back to that level would be a massive boost for the Dolphins, who ranked 22nd with 20.3 points per game during a disappointing offensive year. With Hill banged up, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing another concussion, the team's offense looked disjointed all season. An offseason or rest should have both players looking better to kick things off in 2025.

But if you need more indication that Hill is feeling good, he says he still wants to face sprinter Noah Lyles in a race and has been training during the offseason. Hill added that while he's interested in playing flag football at the 2028 Olympics, he would rather run track at the event.

Tyreek Hill says he would try for 2028 Olympics but he’d prefer to do it in track rather than flag football.



He says he has a “warm up” 100M race planned June 13 in Cali (aiming for 10-flat) then wants to face Noah Lyles. He’s back focused on speed & endurance this offseason. pic.twitter.com/TKXf12lElQ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 28, 2025

Hill and Lyles have teased a race for quite some time, but still haven't been able to organize it. While Hill is arguably the fastest player in the NFL, Lyles is considered one of the fastest athletes in the world.