Tyrod Taylor reportedly designated to return from Injured Reserve, could practice ahead of Week 14

NFL: OCT 29 Jets at Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Tyrod Taylor (2) of the New York Giants prior to the game against the New York Jets on October 29, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is inching closer to a return. The team reportedly designated Taylor to return from Injured Reserve on Monday and opened his practice window, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor missed the team's last four games after sustaining a rib injury against the New York Jets in Week 8. Daniel Jones was initially slated to return to the starting role during Taylor's absence, but Jones sustained a season-ending injury in Week 9.

Those injuries pushed rookie Tommy DeVito into the starting lineup. DeVito started the past three games for the Giants. He's thrown 6 touchdowns against 1 interception over that stretch and led the team to a 2-1 record.

The move frees up Taylor to begin practicing ahead of the team's Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers. It does not guarantee Taylor will practice or that he will be activated for Week 14. Players who have their practice window opened are eligible to return to practice for 21 days without counting against the team's 53-man roster. Once that 21-day window closes, the Giants either need to activate Taylor or place him on season-ending Injured Reserve.

If Taylor is able to return, the Giants will need to determine whether he should start over DeVito. At 4-8, the Giants have little to play for down the stretch, and could opt to see how DeVito develops during the final games of the regular season.

Taylor has appeared in seven games — three starts — with the Giants in 2023. He's thrown for 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in those appearances. Taylor went 1-2 as the team's starter before his rib injury.