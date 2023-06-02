U16 USA Basketball roster revealed: Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson lead loaded team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This is a busy time for every NBA team as they prepare for the upcoming draft on June 22, bringing in prospects for team workouts and meetings. NBA scouts are also on the road during this time evaluating the next wave of talent coming up at the USA Basketball U16 tryouts. This is the most talented group of players in recent memory with at least one scout from every NBA team represented watching some of the top talent from the 2025 and 2026 high school classes over a two-day span.

"I think we're the best class in high school right now, talent wise," shooting guard Darryn Peterson told Yahoo Sports. "It's just great to get out here and compete with everyone and we're all just getting better."

There were initially 39 players invited before it was cut to 18 and then a final 12. The final group will compete at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, starting Monday in Merida, Mexico.

Yahoo Sports takes a look at all 12 players who earned a spot on this talented team and scouting notes from the five days of tryouts.

Cameron Boozer

Boozer is the top player in the 2025 and widely believed to be the best high school prospect regardless of class. It was nice to see him side-by-side and competing with other top players in his class, and he took over when needed during 5-on-5 scrimmage play. Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward has great hands and is more than comfortable advancing the ball after a missed basket. He's obviously deadly in the open court with his athleticism and the way he moves, but what's most surprising about his game is his smooth 3-point shot and how comfortable he is stepping into it at just 15 years old.

"You could put Cam Boozer on any college roster right now and he would be impactful," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports.

Boozer is no stranger to seeing NBA scouts line the gym when he's playing and told Yahoo Sports his mentality stays the same, no matter who is watching him.

"I'm just always going out with the same mindset," Boozer said. "I just want to compete, make the right plays, and just play the way I know how to play and not be anything outside of myself."

Cam Boozer shooting the three ball with confidence at U16 USA basketball tryouts and showcasing his high release and elite form all weekend in front of several NBA scouts. pic.twitter.com/2MWLQ6ssWn — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) May 29, 2023

Darryn Peterson

Peterson was the most polished perimeter player out of the group and has an elite natural feel for the game that a lot of players his age don't have. A 6-5 shooting guard, Peterson impressed NBA scouts with his incredible pace and quick first step off the dribble. Peterson gets to his spots with ease and moves well off the ball. He knows exactly where his teammates are on court and drives to draw the defense for easy buckets.

"This is a really talented group and Peterson is someone that gets better and better every time I see him play," another NBA scout in attendance told Yahoo Sports.

Peterson, a top-five player in the 2025 class, already has a ton of offers, including Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, Baylor and Arkansas and has taken unofficial visits to Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

"The biggest thing for me is just showing scouts, college coaches, whoever, that I'm getting better," Peterson said. "If I'm not improving or adding anything to my game then that means I'm not growing as a player and I'm always striving to get better."

A.J. Dybantsa

Dybantsa is widely considered to be the top player in the 2026 class and looked like he fit right in playing against and alongside players a year older than him. Dybantsa has great length for his age, already 6-7, and knows how to use his size to his advantage. Dybantsa is playing up two divisions in Nike's EYBL and is one of the scoring leaders, averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He passes the eye test of what the NBA is looking for in future prospects with his height, productivity on offense and the way he can slide into multiple positions.

Dybantsa, a rising sophomore, already holds early offers from Alabama, Boston College, Michigan, Georgetown and Providence.

"I used to get really nervous playing in front of NBA scouts," Dybantsa told Yahoo Sports. "I can remember my first Peach Jam, I was in eighth grade playing up two divisions and I just, with scouts and college coaches there, I played a little scared. Now it feels more normal and I'm just going out there and having fun."

Koa Peat

Peat was one of the most improved players during the U16 trials. He's in better shape and looks a little leaner from the high school season. The 6-7 forward is so strong with the ball in his hands and bullies his way to the rim if he catches it anywhere between the block and elbow. NBA scouts enjoyed watching Peat and Boozer go head-to-head since Peat plays on the Adidas AAU circuit with California-based Compton Magic and Boozer plays on Nike's EYBL for the Nightrydas Elite out of Florida.

Peat, a top-three player in the 2025 class, has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan State, Texas, UCLA and USC.

Tyran Stokes

Stokes is far from the typical 15-year-old with his 6-7, 220-pound frame. Along with Dybantsa, Stokes is playing up two divisions on Nike's EYBL for one of the top teams, Vegas Elite, and is one of the team's star players. His outside shot has shown improvement from his freshman season at Prolific Prep (Napa Valley, California) and because of his size and versatility, he's becoming a target for top programs around the country.

Texas, Alabama, Louisville, LSU, Indiana, Texas A&M and Xavier have all offered while Kentucky and North Carolina are showing interest in the rising sophomore.

Caleb Holt

Holt was one of the best defenders on the court and always seemed to be adding pressure in the backcourt, forcing turnovers or getting deflections in the halfcourt set. Offensively, he got better each day of finding rhythm with other players and cutting at the right time, limiting turnovers. He has a great athletic burst and solid midrange game. During scrimmage play, he didn't attempt a ton of 3-point jumpers but during drills he had a good base and load time in catch-and-shoot situations. Holt will be a defensive threat for this squad and is one to watch as his career progresses.

Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Mississippi State have all extended early offers to one of the top guards in the 2026 class.

Isiah Harwell

Harwell looked like one of the most improved players out of the group from his high school season with Wasatch Academy (Utah) to now. He used the adjustment to the altitude to his advantage (coming from Utah) and beat almost everyone in transition the first couple sessions for easy baskets and impressive dunks. His 3-point shot remains an area of development, but he looks more confident with the ball in his hands and is that complementary player alongside the wing who makes everyone else around him better.

Harwell, a top-five player in the 2025 class, has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Cal, Baylor, Creighton, Florida State, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Texas, UCLA and UNLV with Duke and Kentucky showing interest.

Cayden Boozer

Boozer, the twin brother of Cameron, isn't as big as his brother (listed at 6-3) but is an elite combo guard who is comfortable playing on and off the ball. There weren't a ton of reps where the twins were together, but Boozer continued to make the right read, particularly in the pick-and-roll situation. His handle has improved since the high school season. Although he's a streaky shooter at times, his shot selection is getting better. Both Cameron and Cayden have said numerous times that they are not a package deal for college and are open to finding the right place and fit individually. Duke is favored to land the pair with their father, Carlos Boozer, playing his college career under Mike Krzyzewski.

Other than Duke, Cayden, a top-40 player in the 2025 class, has been offered by Miami, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas.

JJ Mandaquit

Mandaquit was the biggest surprise from the U16 tryouts in the best way possible. Everyone appeared to love playing with him and the confident floor general showed poise and patience anytime he was on the court or asked to run the offense. He plays hard, he plays the right way and doesn't force any pass that's not there. Although Mandaquit isn't the biggest guard on the court at just 6-0, he uses his speed to find pockets in the defense to dish to players sneaking off the block.

A native from Hawaii, Mandaquit plays high school ball for Real Salt Lake, a prep school in Utah. He's flying a little bit under the radar, but that should change after college coaches watch how impactful he is playing alongside his talented teammates. Mandaquit has offers from Stanford, Washington State and Hawaii and has been recently hearing from UCLA and Gonzaga.

Brandon McCoy

McCoy was one of those players who got better throughout every session, and it was fun to see him battle with the other guards and more than hold his own. Defensively is where he shines and can disrupt any guard in the backcourt, making it hard to pursue any halfcourt set. He has great pace to his game and uses his lateral quickness to get to his spots with ease. As a point guard at St. John Bosco (Oakland, Califorrnia), he thrives with the ball in his hands but also didn't look too out of place when sliding to the wing. McCoy, a rising sophomore, holds early offers from UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon, Cal and Louisville.

Jalen Montonati

Montonati can shoot lights out from anywhere on the court. He has great size at 6-7 and the way he shoots with such a high release, it's difficult to defend. As the tryouts went on, guards prioritized finding him on the wing when the defense collapsed and bigger playmakers like Peat and Cameron Boozer would bully their way into the lane to draw his defender to kick out for an open 3. He's deadly in the catch-and-shoot option and is still developing more confidence when he's forced to put the ball on the ground to make a play. Montonati already has a ton of high-major offers and is only a rising sophomore. Kansas, Arkansas, Michigan, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma and Tennessee have all offered early.

Jayden Quaintance

With a team filled with some many skilled, versatile wing players, the lone true center could sometimes get lost but Quaintance made his presence known in the lane. The 6-10 rising junior battled every player at the rim and surprised Stokes and Boozer with his rim protection whether that was being bodied down low or coming over for the weakside block. At just 15 years old, Quaintance moves well for a player his size and is more athletic than what meets the eye. Although he doesn't have the greatest hands, he did show improvement the more comfortable he got with his teammates, understanding their playing styles and where the ball would be coming from. Kansas, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Baylor and Arizona State have all offered the big man out of Ohio.