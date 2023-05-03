UFC 289: Julianna Peña to miss fight against Amanda Nunes with broken ribs, replaced by Irene Aldana

UFC 277: Pena v Nunes 2 DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 30: Julianna Pena stands in her corner between rounds against Amanda Nunes of Brazil in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Julianna Peña won’t get a third bout with Amanda Nunes just yet.

UFC president Dana White announced Tuesday that Peña will miss the scheduled bout at UFC 289 due to broken ribs. So, Irene Aldana is going to step in and take on Nunes with the bantamweight title on the line.

It’s unclear how Peña broke her ribs, or how long she’ll be sidelined.

Aldana has won four of her last five fights, and most recently pulled out TKO wins over Yana Santos and Macey Chiasson in her last two bouts. The 35-year-old holds a 14-6 overall record. She was initially set to headline UFC Fight Night on May 20 against Raquel Pennington. It’s unclear who will replace her on that card.

Nunes hasn’t fought since she last beat Peña in July to reclaim the women’s bantamweight title via unanimous decision. That fight came about six months after Peña stunned Nunes with a second-round submission in their first battle at UFC 269. Nunes, 34, holds a 22-5 overall record and has won 13 of her last 14 fights dating back to 2015.

That fight is set for June 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

White also announced that Bryce Mitchell will miss his fight with Movsar Evloev at UFC 288 on Saturday due to a back injury. Diego Lopez will instead take Mitchell’s place.