UFC 290: Alexandre Pantoja edges Brandon Moreno for flyweight title in instant classic

UFC 290: Moreno v Pantoja LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil reacts to the finish of his UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The third time was a charm for Alexandre Pantoja.

After beating Brandon Moreno twice earlier in his career, he did it a third time on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena, winning a split decision to dethrone Moreno.

Judges had it 48-47 twice for Pantoja, with the third judge seeing the bout for Moreno by an absurdly wide 49-46. Yahoo Sports scored it 48-47 for Pantoja.

The third round was extraordinarily close and could have gone either way. The fifth was close, as well, as Moreno’s striking carried the first half of the final round while Pantoja’s grappling controlled the second half of it.

“Hey guys, if you know my story, you're gonna love me,” Pantoja said after defeating Moreno for the third time in as many tries. “I'm working so hard for that. Gabriela, my wife, my kid, I'm working so hard for that. You don't get mad at me, do you? I can touch now. I can touch now. I can feel.

“For real, it involves so much, bro. I didn't expect one tough guy like that tonight. But I'm working so hard, like I said. I started training when I was 12, now I'm 33. I pass for everything in my life. I pass for everything. Last two years, I worked so hard. I brought my family to the U.S. I started my camp in the American Top Team. I left everything I have. My Mom [took] care of me and my two brothers alone, you know. Now, Dad, you're proud of me, Dad. You're proud of me.”

It was one of the best fights of this or any year, as the pace was insane from the opening bell and didn’t slow until nearly the end. Both fighters’ faces were cut, bloody and full of welts. Both fighters’ fathers would have been proud of the effort they gave in pursuit of victory.

The difference, though, may have been the grappling advantage that Pantoja held, getting close to a rear naked choke several times in the final two rounds.

It was a back and forth struggle that was deserving of its place on a card that had already been memorable, filled with sensational finishes.

Pantoja controlled the first round but Moreno turned it around in the second, shocking his challenger.

“In the first round, I thought Moreno was done,” Pantoja said. “But he come back in the second round, and made tough rounds with me. This guy deserves all this love from Mexico. And he deserves my respect, too, you know. Always, I respected Moreno and his family. He’s a great kid. But now, I worked so hard for that, now it's my moment. I want to enjoy everything.”

It’s going to hurt for Moreno, but he’ll be able to enjoy eventually one of the best performances of his life. But he faced a guy with just as much heart and just as much talent and together, they put on a classic show that will live in the history books forever.