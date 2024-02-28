Unranked BYU rallies from 12 back to stun No. 7 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse

Brigham Young v Kansas LAWRENCE, KANSAS - FEBRUARY 27: Hunter Dickinson #1 and Dajuan Harris Jr. #3 of the Kansas Jayhawks walk off the court during a timeout late in the 2nd half of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse on February 27, 2024 in Lawrence, Kansas. BYU defeated Kansas with a final score of 76-68. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Road games have been tough sledding in the Big 12 this season. But not for BYU on Tuesday in the conference's most intimidating setting.

The unranked Cougars rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to stun No. 7 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, 78-68. The loss was the first for Kansas at home to an unranked team since losing to Oklahoma State in 2018. It marked the first time Kansas lost at home after leading at halftime in 82 games. The loss snapped a 19-game home winning streak.

The Jayhawks looked well on their way to maintaining their undefeated Big 12 home record after securing a 35-29 halftime lead. They opened the second half with a 6-0 run to extend that edge to 41-29.

For the next 14-plus minutes, BYU chipped away at the Kansas lead, fueled by hot shooting from long distance. With 3:47 remaining in the game, Dallin Hall secured the first lead of the game for BYU at 62-59 with the Cougars' fifth 3-pointer of the second half.

Kansas would tie the game at 66-66 on a Hunter Dickinson 3-pointer. But it never led again as the Cougars closed the game on a 10-2 run to silence the Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

The win strengthened an already secure NCAA tournament résumé for BYU, which improved to 20-8 (8-7 Big 12) with the win. The loss further diminished Kansas' dwindling hopes of securing a No. 1 seed.

The 3-point disparity proved to be the difference. BYU shot 38.2% (13 of 34) from long distance on a night that it shot 39.3% overall from the field. Kansas countered with a 3-of-15 (20%) effort from beyond the 3-point line. It struggled at the line as well on a 19 of 31 effort that saw the Jayhawks match the Cougars in made free throws on seven more attempts.

Hall led BYU starters with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists while hitting 3 of 6 3-point attempts. Jaxson Robinson caught fire of the bench with 18 points while hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers. Dickinson led four Kansas starters in double figures with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He shot 6 of 15 at the free-throw line.

A Jayhawks team that struggles to find production beyond its starting five saw three reserves combine for nine points. BYU reserves tallied 29 points.

The loss was the first at home for Kansas since a 73-59 defeat to No. 4 Marquette in November. All five of Kansas' previous Big 12 losses took place on the road.