US Open 2023: How to watch, where to stream free, full broadcast schedule and more

Tennis fans, it's almost time for the last Grand Slam of the season: the 2023 US Open. The final (major) tennis tournament of the year begins next Monday, August 28, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The hardcourt competition will see last year's defending champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek return to play. Also back to compete this year is Novak Djokovic, who was absent last year due to his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. While the US Open did not require players to be vaccinated, in 2022 the US government would not issue visas for unvaccinated citizens of other countries entering the US. This year, that restriction has been lifted, meaning the only remaining member of tennis' Big Three still playing will return to the American Grand Slam this year.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the hardcourt during the 2023 US Open and stream the next tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule, livestream info, how you can watch the US Open for free and more.

How to watch the US Open in the US:

Date: August 28-September 10

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, NYC

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is the 2023 US Open?

The 2023 US Open tennis tournament runs from August 28-September 10.

When is the US Open draw?

The men’s and women’s draws for the US Open tennis Grand Slam will take place on Thursday, August 24. There will be 128 players in each draw, with 32 seeded.

What channel is the US Open on?

ESPN will be the exclusive U.S. home of America’s Grand Slam in 2023. ESPN and its family of networks (ESPN2, ABC, ESPN Deportes) will air over 140 hours of US Open coverage this year. ESPN+ and ESPN3 will also carry some coverage of the tennis tournament.

Before matches begin, a “Live at the US Open” show previewing the day will also air on the Tennis Channel. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. To find out which streaming services you might want to sign up for to watch the US Open, you can consult the full broadcast schedule of the 2023 US Grand Slam further down.

Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch the US Open in 2023:

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

Who is playing in the tennis US Open this year?

Some of the biggest stars in the sport are headed to the hardcourts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center next week, including defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz and defending women's champ Iga Swiatek. Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will also play this year.

Is Rafael Nadal playing in the US Open this year?

Much like at this year's French Open and Wimbledon Grand Slams, Rafael Nadal will be sitting out of the US Open this year due to injury.

Emma Raducanu, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov and the recently retired Serena Williams will also be absent from the 2023 US Open. Venus Williams is currently dealing with an injury that puts her participation in the tournament in doubt.

What time are US Open matches?

Day sessions begin at 11 a.m. ET. Night sessions start at 7 p.m. ET, singles finals will start at 4 p.m. ET.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Monday, August 28

Live at the US Open: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

First Round: 11 a.m. - 11p.m. (ESPN+)

First Round: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: First Round Arthur Ashe Stadium: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Tuesday, August 29

Live at the US Open: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

First Round: 11 a.m. - 11p.m. (ESPN+)

First Round: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: First Round Arthur Ashe Stadium: 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: First Round Louis Armstrong Stadium 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, August 30

Live at the US Open: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Second Round: 11 a.m. - 11p.m. (ESPN+)

Second Round: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Second Round Arthur Ashe Stadium: 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Second Round Louis Armstrong Stadium 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, August 31

Live at the US Open: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Second Round: 11 a.m. - 11p.m. (ESPN+)

Second Round: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Second Round(cont): 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Second Round: 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

Friday, September 1

Live at the US Open: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Third Round: 11 a.m. - 11p.m. (ESPN+)

Third Round: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

ThirdRound(cont): 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Third Round: 7 p.m.-11 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

Saturday, September 2

Live at the US Open: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Third Round/Doubles: 11 a.m. - 11p.m. (ESPN+)

Third Round: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Primetime at the US Open: Third Round: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, September 3

Live at the US Open: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Round of 16 / Doubles / Junior: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Round of 16: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (cont.): 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ABC)

Round of 16 (cont.): 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Primetime at the US Open: Round of 16: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, September 4

Live at the US Open: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Round of 16/Doubles/Juniors: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round of 16: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Round of 16: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

Tuesday, September 5

Live at the US Open: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Wednesday, September 6

Live at the US Open: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Thursday, September 7

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Semifinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Plus)

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Every way to stream the US Open in 2023: