US Open: No. 12 Taylor Fritz upends No. 4 Alexander Zverev, is second American in semifinals

2024 US Open - Day 9 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

No. 12 Taylor Fritz secured a quarterfinal upset of No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev at the US Open on Tuesday, earning the second berth in the semifinals for an American player.

Fritz won a tiebreak in the first set, then bounced back from a second-set loss for a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 win in the second quarterfinal match of the day on Tuesday.

No. 13 seed Emma Navarro rallied from a 5-1 second-set deficit earlier Tuesday for a straight-sets win over Spanish No. 26 seed Paula Badosa. No. 20 Francis Tiafoe and No. 6 Jessica Pegula will seek to become the third and fourth American players to advance to the semifinals.

Fritz's win over Zverev was tightly contested from the start as neither player yielded a break in the first set. Fritz had a chance to break for the set, but Zverev battled back from three break points to tie the set at 6-6. But Fritz won the tiebreak, setting the stage for the upset win.

Zverev responded with the first break of the match to take a 5-3 lead in the second, then won the set on his serve. The players traded breaks in the third set befoe Fritz secured the set on Zverev's serve. As in the set, Zverev rallied from triple match point to tie the decisive game. But Fritz won on his fifth set point to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The players then traded breaks again in the fourth to set up another tiebreak. This time, Fritz prevailed again, 7-3 to win the set and the match.

Like Navarro, Fritz advances to a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in his career. He'll take on the winner of Tuesday's primetime match between No. 20 seed Tiafoe and No. 9 seed Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria).