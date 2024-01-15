USC quarterback Caleb Williams officially declares for the NFL draft

UCLA v USC LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans looks on during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams took a while to make it official, but his historic college career is over.

Up next, the debate over whether he'll be the first overall pick of the draft.

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC, announced on Monday he has declared for the NFL draft. Monday was the last day underclassmen could declare for the draft.

Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football. The journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft.



✌🏽🤘🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Ko9cbZ7S5 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) January 15, 2024

Williams started his career at Oklahoma, transferred to USC and had a brilliant 2022 season. He wasn't quite at that level in 2023 and USC struggled as a team, but his playmaking ability was evident.

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick, due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers before last year's draft. There will be a debate over the next few months about Williams vs. North Carolina's Drake Maye as the top overall pick.

But we know now, after some suspense before the deadline, that Williams will definitely be a part of that conversation.