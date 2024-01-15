USC quarterback Caleb Williams officially declares for the NFL draft

UCLA v USC LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans looks on during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Caleb Williams took a while to make it official, but his historic college career is over.

Up next, the debate over whether he'll be the first overall pick of the draft.

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC, announced on Monday he has declared for the NFL draft. Monday was the last day underclassmen could declare for the draft.

Williams started his career at Oklahoma, transferred to USC and had a brilliant 2022 season. He wasn't quite at that level in 2023 and USC struggled as a team, but his playmaking ability was evident.

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick, due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers before last year's draft. There will be a debate over the next few months about Williams vs. North Carolina's Drake Maye as the top overall pick.

But we know now, after some suspense before the deadline, that Williams will definitely be a part of that conversation.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!