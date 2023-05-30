USMNT names assistant B.J. Callaghan as new interim head coach after Anthony Hudson leaves

Colombia v USMNT CARSON, CA - JANUARY 28: United States assistant coach B.J. Callaghan arrives at the stadium before a game between Colombia and USMNT at Dignity Health Sports Park on January 28, 2023 in Carson, California. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The United States men's national team will have a new interim head coach for this summer’s CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments after current interim Anthony Hudson left the organization for another job.

U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that assistant B.J. Callaghan will take over for Hudson, who himself took over after Greg Berhalter's contract expired in January. Despite Callaghan's promotion, the search for a full-time head coach remains ongoing.

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker elevates B.J. Callaghan to Head Coach as Anthony Hudson departs » https://t.co/WNlyHUeSVy pic.twitter.com/MVL0GYnyFq — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) May 30, 2023

"B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed," U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement Tuesday. "Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments. We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future."

Callaghan joined U.S. Soccer in 2019 as a strategy analyst before he became an assistant under Berhalter for the 2021 Nations League and Gold Cup as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He previously coached for MLS' Philadelphia Union, first for the U17 squad and then as an assistant under head coach Jim Curtin in 2014.

"I understand the responsibility of the job and am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the progress this group has made the last four years," Callaghan said in a statement. "Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play, and we expect to continue to build on that progress. Our goal is clear: defend both of our Concacaf titles."

The U.S. takes on Mexico in the Nations League semifinals on June 15 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and would play either Canada or Panama in the finals if they move on. The U.S. will face Jamaica in the Gold Cup on June 24 in its attempt to become the first repeat winner since Mexico in 2011.