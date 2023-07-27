USWNT vs. Portugal: How to watch Team USA in the Women's World Cup 2023

USA Portraits - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 17: Trinity Rodman of USA poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session at on July 17, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) (Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Soccer fans, set your alarms. The US Women's National Team (USWNT) is headed for their third and final match in the Group Stage of the Women's World Cup. After winning their 2023 World Cup debut game 3–0, and then tying 1–1 with the Netherlands in a brutal rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final, Team USA's future will be determined early Tuesday morning when they face Portugal. The USWNT took home the past two World Cup trophies, (2019 and 2015), and American fans are more than ready to follow the team on their quest for a third World Cup title.

Unfortunately, this year's World Cup is beset with an awkward time difference, with many of the New Zealand– and Australia-based matches airing in the middle of the night for American audiences. And while the first two USA games had a convenient time slot for some American audiences, USA vs. Portugal will begin bright and early at 3 a.m. ET. So you may want to get the coffee brewing now...

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the USWNT's next 2023 World Cup game: USA vs. Portugal, plus the full Women’s World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: Portugal vs. United States

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Location: Eden Park, Kingsland, NZ

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the USA vs. Portugal game?

Team USA plays against Portugal in the World Cup next Tuesday, August 1 at 3 a.m. ET.

What channel is the Portugal vs. United States World Cup game on?

Since 2015, Fox has had the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and Peacock will stream Spanish coverage. Both networks will show each of the 64 games live.

The USA vs. Portugal game will air on Fox, which you may easily have access to over the air on your live TV channels (remember those?). Don't have access to live local Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Portugal without cable:

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can always try to tune into your local Fox channel over-the-air free with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, July 26

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)

