Victor Wembanyama 'feeling good' in recovery from deep vein thrombosis: 'We're taking our time'

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs prepares to shoot a t-shirt to the fans at the end of the game against Toronto Raptors as part of Fans Appreciation today at Frost Bank Center on April 13, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Two months ago, Victor Wembanyama's season came to an early end after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. But the young San Antonio Spurs star has shared a positive update about his prognosis.

Wembanyama was in the building during the Spurs' win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. He told reporters that he was "feeling good," and that things were moving in a positive direction.

"We're taking our time," Wembanyama said. "I'm neither late or early, but it's a process."

“I’m neither late nor early.”



Victor Wembanyama speaking publicly on his recovery after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis during the all-star break. He says he feels good. He’s able to do some conditioning and lifting but no contact work at this moment. pic.twitter.com/NEgPWmmeNp — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) April 13, 2025

Wembanyama said that he was able to do some conditioning and lifting, adding that he was following his doctors' plan for his treatment, even when he felt that it was moving a little slowly.

"It's all very controlled and light, and even though sometimes I feel like I would like to do more, it's a logical medical direction and I trust the process and trust the medical staff," the 21-year-old center said.

Wembanyama clarified that he was not cleared for full-contact practice yet. "There's definitely steps we need to reach before that," he said.

In February, Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, causing the Spurs to shut him down for the rest of the season. Wembanyama's conditioned was discovered after he returned to San Antonio after the All-Star Break.

The condition, deep vein thrombosis, occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein deep in the body; the condition's primary risk is that the clot could dislodge and travel through the bloodstream to the heart or lungs. Blood thinners are the primary treatment for the condition.

However, the time it takes for the clot to dissolve varies, making a return timeline for Wembanyama difficult to predict. The Spurs have said that they expect Wembanyama to return next season and have "no concern" for his long-term health.

Deep vein thrombosis is a condition that has affected other NBA players in the past, including recently: Last month, Damian Lillard was diagnosed with the same condition after a blood clot was found in his right calf.