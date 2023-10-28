Victor Wembanyama posts more wild alley-oops, tying shot before Spurs win in OT

BASKET-NBA-SPURS-ROCKETS San Antonio Spurs' French forward-center #01 Victor Wembanyama fights for the ball with Houston Rockets' Turkish center #28 Alperen Sengun during the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on October 27, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Not every Victor Wembanyama game is going to be perfect, but all of them have been entertaining so far.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie delivered another batch of highlights Friday against the Houston Rockets, overcoming a slow start to play a big role in the first win of his NBA career. Wembanyama finished with 21 points on 7-of-19 shooting (0-for-6 from deep), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the 126-122 overtime victory.

The fun began early in the first quarter, when Wembanyama, who is 7-foot-4, and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan, who is 6-8, both went up for a lob from Keldon Johnson. You can probably guess which player ended up with the alley-oop.

HERE WE GO ‼️ pic.twitter.com/XPYL9RBeTN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 28, 2023

Should it count as an assist if your teammate takes the ball out of your hands near the rim?

It wasn't the most productive or efficient game for Wembanyama, but expecting him to immediately become an elite player at the age of 19 is unreasonable. He still has a lot to learn about his place in an NBA offense and defense, but there are some things he can do that already make him worth the price of admission.

For example, take this reverse alley-oop in the third quarter, which he makes look disgustingly easy.

Wemby with the reverse oop 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8hSDxF3nab — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 28, 2023

Two minutes later, Wembanyama was spinning and going under the basket for a wild dunk.

Are you kidding me Victor Wembanyama?? 😳 pic.twitter.com/64d8NjSoGj — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023

Wembanyama came up big down the stretch as well, again doing stuff that few other players are physically capable of doing. Down three points with a little more than two minutes left, Wembanyama faced a two-man fast break, blocked a would-be Jabari Smith Jr. dunk, then came back in bounds in time to block a putback attempt from Smith.

Down two with 20 seconds left in regulation, the Spurs again turned to Wembanyama. They were rewarded with a tough drive down the baseline for a tying layup.

Wemby ties it up ‼️



Spurs-Rockets headed to OT 👀



(via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/4I9cYdQI8i — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) October 28, 2023

Wembanyama contributed four more points in overtime as the Spurs took a big lead early and held off the Rockets from there. Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring with 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Zach Collins had nine points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The next Spurs showcase is scheduled for Sunday (9 p.m. ET, NBA TV) against the Los Angeles Clippers, which will be the first regular-season road game of Wembanyama's career.