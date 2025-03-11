Vikings, Pro Bowl CB Byron Murphy Jr. agree to $66M deal

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 29: Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have secured the services of their top secondary defender.

Per NFL Network, Minnesota and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract.

Murphy made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 and is now awarded with a significant pay raise after earning a total of $27 million over the first five seasons of his career.

In 17 games last season, Murphy tallied two interceptions, 14 passes defended, 81 tackles and a forced fumble. He allowed opposing quarterbacks a 76.7 passer rating when targeting him, a career-best mark.

Yahoo Sports grades the move

A