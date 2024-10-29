Vikings reportedly trading for Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a trade to acquire left tackle Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network reports.

The deal provides protection for Sam Darnold's blind slide after a season-ending injury to left tackle Christian Darrisaw. The Jaguars are parting with a left tackle who's started seven games this season protecting Trevor Lawrence. They'll receive a conditional 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick in return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darrisaw suffered season-ending ACL and MCL injuries to his left knee during Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the Vikings without one of their most important players. Robinson is a proven veteran with eight seasons of NFL starting experience in one of football's key positions. He joins a 5-2 Vikings team with playoff aspirations.

The Jaguars have depth on the offensive line and project to promote fourth-year veteran Walker Little to replace Robinson in the starting lineup. Little has made 18 starts in 48 appearances since joining the NFL with the Jaguars in 2021 and is the presumed starter moving forward this season with a chance to earn the job in the long term. Amid a 2-6 season that appears to be a lost cause, the Jaguars prioritized acquiring draft capital over protecting Lawrence.