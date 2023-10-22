Virginia shocks No. 10 UNC for first road win vs. top 10 opponent in program history

NCAA Football: Virginia at North Carolina Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Perris Jones (2) runs after a catch against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports - 21704871 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Virginia delivered one of the most shocking upsets of the season on Saturday with a 31-27 win over No. 10 North Carolina, in Chapel Hill.

In at least one respect, the win was unprecedented. It is the Cavaliers' first road win over a top 10 opponent in program history. It is also their first win over a top 10 team since beating Florida State in 2005.

For perspective, Virginia's only win this season had been against William & Mary of the FCS. Their last win over an FBS opponent was against Georgia Tech 366 days ago. UNC, boasting Heisman hopeful Drake Maye, entered the game undefeated and a 24-point favorite.

Virginia had to dig itself out of a 24-14 hole midway through the third quarter, but proceeded to score 17 points on their next three drives to put the Tar Heels on their back foot. Their final points came one a 14-yard touchdown in which Malik Washington refused to go down.

UNC clearly had the firepower to come back, but a three-and-out on their next drive gave Virginia the ball with a chance to finish off the game. They were on the verge of doing so, and then they fell victim to what is regarded as one of the worst rules in sports.

Virginia running back Mike Hollins got the ball to the end zone, but lost control a yard short and watched his teammates fail to recover what could have been a game-sealing touchdown. Instead, the play turned into a fumble out of the end zone, an automatic touchback for UNC.

UNC seemed on track to take the lead on the next drive, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs. That would be as close as UNC would get to avoiding an absolutely stunning loss.