Warriors vs. AD, Knicks' young core, All-NBA & Jaylen Brown | No Cap Room

With Jake in Phoenix ready to attend Suns-Nuggets, the guys talk through last night’s Warriors win over the Lakers, the Knicks stepping up at MSG, how the All-NBA teams will affect the Boston Celtics and more.

Jake and Dan start off this episode of No Cap Room by talking about their shared experiences at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night before switching to the Golden State Warriors winning game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers and how important Anthony Davis has become in that series.

Later, the guys get back to the New York Knicks and talk about what a great spot that franchise is in after they decided to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency over trading away their young core to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

The All-NBA teams are out, and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown made the 2nd team. That’s great news for him, especially because it means that he is now eligible for the supermax contract extension this offseason, but it might be bad news for the Celtics in the face of changes in the CBA.

Finally, we have “Hot Jakes”, where Jake fires off his hot takes from his travels around the league. This week, he’s got takes on the Denver Nuggets in-arena music and flight attendants.

